Your views on Kyle Lafferty

We asked for your thoughts after Killie announced they had parted company with Kyle Lafferty by mutual consent.

Amy: Strange to not sack him when we had probable cause to after his ban but to send him on his way now. He's looked to have been carrying an injury for a while now so probably best for everyone that he gets out of Scotland and that we save on his big wages.

Noman: No real surprise, probably the highest paid member of staff who let himself down and the club. He started off great but has been a real disappointment this season.

Grant: Hopefully able to use the extra wages to bring in someone to help keep us in the premiership, the big man done well last season but between lack of form and suspension has been largely poor this term, best of luck to him. Fingers crossed he is replaced though.

Jamie: Lafferty should have been shown the door when he was suspended for sectarianism. Why was it tolerated in this day and age? Good riddance.

Andrew: We should have released Lafferty in October and as probably the highest earner, used his wages wisely in January. Hopefully we still can - another striker and attacking midfielder is a must.