'An embarrassment' or a 'bargain'? Your thoughts on Adams

We asked for your views on Everton's bid for Southampton striker Che Adams.

Here is a selection of your answers:

Paul: I feel Adams is a really good purchase. He has bags of experience in the Premier League. He has an unbelievable work ethic and engine. Just looking at the chances a very good Everton team made against Fulham, Adams I feel would have got a brace.

David: Che Adams is a good striker that holds the ball up well and competes for every ball. But he doesn’t score many goals, as an Everton fan I would welcome his signing but he won’t be the big difference between survival and relegation.

Frank: Everton can only operate in the lower echelons of available players. Any international forward with Premier League experience, who is affordable and not in his 30’s is a must-buy. The current striking options at Goodison are close to zero.

Eddie: Attempting to sign Adams is an embarrassment to the club. He won’t be worth the money and he is nowhere near good enough. It will be a signing almost as disastrous as Maupay. Can we sack the technical director and get in someone who knows what they are doing? Not good enough Blues.

Dave: £12m is a bargain if he puts away a few chances.