Nat Hayward, BBC Sport

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Sunday's north London derby at home to Tottenham.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Arteta confirmed Thomas Partey remains unavailable but does not rule Gabriel Martinelli out of the game as they are "still assessing" him.

On captain Martin Odegaard's new long-term contract: "Great news for the club. Really happy for him, he fully deserves that. It just shows there are many ways to make it, many pathways. It's about finding a place where you feel comfortable, valued and you can show your talent. He's loved and respected by everyone."

On two wins in a week leading into the north London derby: "Winning always helps and maintains the spirit. This game doesn't need any motivation - it's the most special game of the season. We just need to focus on that."

Arteta says he has to "suffer" when leaving out "exceptional character" Aaron Ramsdale: "I understand and it's very difficult for every player. I suffer and I care about every player not playing. This is my job and this is the competition."

Arteta added that since being dropped Ramsdale has been "really supportive, really good around the place" and that he is yet to decide who will start in goal on Sunday.

On opponents Spurs: "They have a new manager that has done really, really well and he's changed the vibe around the club. They have a different style too so we have to be ourselves and do our best to beat them."

