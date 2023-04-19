Brentford have lost their past three Premier League games, as many as in their previous 21 (W8 D10). It's their longest losing streak since a five-game run in January and February 2022.

Aston Villa have won seven of their past eight league matches, keeping six clean sheets and conceding just two goals in that run. They've won their past five in a row - their best winning run in the top flight since one of seven during the 1989-90 season.