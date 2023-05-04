Everton manager Sean Dyche has backed his decision to select central defender Michael Keane over Conor Coady.

Keane, 30, netted a crucial equaliser against Tottenham in early April but has recently faced criticism from pockets of the fanbase.

Dyche, who managed Keane at Burnley, said: "I have faith in all the players. I can only pick 11 so I have

faith in all of them. At the end of the day, it's the ups and downs of a footballer, the ups and downs of teams, the ups and down of careers - it all goes into the melting pot.

"These are things the players have to work through, how to handle the goods, bads and indifferents.

"A lot of noise grew in the Newcastle game (a 4-1 defeat on April 27). I thought (Keane) was our best player until the second goal - that's how it can change very quickly.

"He is a very good player amongst many good players here. Sorting the best 11 at any time, form related at any time, that's the key to it."

Coady, a loan signing from Wolves last summer, was a regular alongside James Tarkowski in the first half of the season.

But he has not featured since February, while Yerry Mina has not been selected despite being back from injury.

"All the players need to keep doing what they are doing until we pick them, you can only pick 11," Dyche said. "I make that clear to the players, you can question it and I am happy to speak about it, but you can only pick 11 players.

"Everyone has to stay fit, sharp and committed to the cause and that is what we are looking to do for when the team has to change or does change."