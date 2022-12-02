New Rangers boss Michael Beale says he has Steven Gerrard's blessing as he follows him into the job - but the pair have yet to speak about it. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Ibrox's new boss has vowed to bring out the best in out-of-form Rangers players Glen Kamara and Alfredo Morelos. (Daily Record), external

Beale is confident he can handle the heat as Rangers manager after watching former Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard at close quarters. (The Herald), external

Former Rangers forward El Hadji Diouf has reignited his long-running feud with ex-Ibrox manager Gerrard by claiming the current England team is thriving because it isn't beset by internal feuding. (Daily Record), external

Former Rangers and Kilmarnock player Harry Forrester now runs a soccer academy in California with former Ibrox team-mate Rob Kiernan. (Scottish Sun), external