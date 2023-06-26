Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United remain convinced Mason Mount wants to join them from Chelsea – but are refusing to get embroiled in negotiations over what they view as a ‘United tax’.

United’s latest £55m bid for Mount was rejected on Friday night.

Chelsea are understood to want £57m for the England international, with another £8m in additional payments should set clauses be met.

United feel this too much and out of line with Chelsea’s own £50m transfer of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City last summer.

Like Mount now, Sterling had one year left on his contract at the time.

Given Mount’s wishes – and the knowledge personal terms would not be a problem – United feel their offer is a fair one and Chelsea are adding an additional amount purely because they feel the Old Trafford outfit will pay it.

United sources are adamant that is not the case and while Mount remains at the top of their list of targets, are willing to start looking at alternative options.

This could involve disrupting Chelsea’s attempts to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo by making an offer of their own.