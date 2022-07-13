Transfer news: PSG turn down Ronaldo's offer to sign

Cristiano Ronaldo has offered his services to Paris St-Germain in an attempt to play alongside Lionel Messi, after saying he wants to leave Manchester United.(Le Parisien, via Express)

But PSG have turned down the chance of signing Ronaldo as they do not have enough space on their wage bill to pay him. (ESPN)

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have moved ahead of Arsenal in their attempt to bring in defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax. (Goal)

