Leeds v Tottenham: What does the form show?

Leeds have won just one of their last eight Premier League games against Tottenham (D1 L6), though it did come in this exact fixture last season (3-1).

Spurs have won just two of their 13 Premier League away games against Leeds (D3 L8), with those victories coming in May 1996 (3-1) and January 2004 (1-0).

The Whites have lost three of their last four Premier League home games, as many as they had in their previous 17 at Elland Road. They’ve not lost three consecutive top-flight home games since November 2003.