Obika returns to Fir Park

Jon Obika has signed a one-year contract with Motherwell, subject to international clearance, with an option of a further year.

The striker joined in January 2023, initially on loan from Morecambe, and went on to make 10 appearances for the Lanarkshire-based club, scoring one goal.

The 32-year-old missed seven games last season due to a hamstring injury but was back fit for the last three games.

“Having been here last season, I was really eager to come back again this season,” the Spurs academy graduate told Motherwell's website., external

“This club has high standards in abundance and I’m fully committed for the campaign ahead.

“There is a real feel-good factor at the club and I’m looking forward to trying to create a successful season together.”

Obika becomes Stuart Kettlewell’s first summer signing and is looking forward to working with the striker once again.

“Jon has impressed me with his attitude and application since I arrived,” the manager added.

“He picked the knock up in the first few minutes of the game in Dingwall but continued to fight and help the team towards a massive win on the road.

“That’s the type of character he is and I’m delighted we can keep him at the club.”