Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Ultimately, with any transfer, the value can only be determined once a players gets on the field in competitive games. I remember someone telling me what a great deal Arsenal had done in signing Nicolas Pepe – and look how that turned out.

In theory, Rice should be a superb addition. He reads the game well, spots danger, is unfussy in possession, which is an underrated quality, is quick and strong and can run with the ball.

It is frequently mentioned that he does not score enough goals, which is fair, but Arsenal have a lot of attacking players and have threats everywhere.

If they had not bought him, in my opinion, they would still have needed a central midfielder.

Central striker is another area I wonder about but strikers are not cheap and sometimes you have to trust the players you have.