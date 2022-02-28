Leeds 0-4 Tottenham: Pick of the stats

Tottenham have won seven of their last nine Premier League matches against Leeds (D1 L1), with this their first league victory at Elland Road since January 2004.

Leeds United have conceded 20 goals in the Premier League in February 2022, the most a side has ever conceded in a single calendar month in the league, and most in a month by a top-flight side overall since Newcastle in April 1986 (21).

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min combined for a Premier League goal for the 37th time, overtaking Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard (36) as the duo who have assisted one another for the most goals in top-flight history.

The Whites became only the second side in the Premier League to concede 3+ goals in five consecutive matches, after Sunderland in November 2005.