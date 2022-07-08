Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid proved to be "the smallest problem we had that night" as a result of chaotic conditions faced by fans outside the Stade de France.

Klopp has revealed some of his family were caught up in confusing scenes outside the stadium, which included police using tear gas on supporters.

"I met only a few people who were lucky," Klopp told Liverpool's website., external

"All the rest I met - my family included - had massive struggles outside. I think it is clear it was massively mis-organised. Whoever was responsible was not prepared for that.

"My family sent me messages before the game, 'we are in the stadium, good luck' and all these kinds of things - but they were not. These kind of necessary lies you receive.

"Then after the game we had this little party. My missus was not ready to party, still exhausted from all the things around.

"I think all the things that happened there made it possible that the smallest problem we had that night is that we lost the final - incredible after a Champions League final."

French authorities and interior minister Gérald Darmanin initially defended their actions. Fake tickets were cited as a cause for the difficulties fans faced but Darmanin recently "apologised to those who suffered from this poor management"., external