Marcelo Bielsa has praised Leeds United fans for their support during the club's difficult run of form as his side prepare to face Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday.

Leeds were beaten 4-2 by rivals Manchester United on Sunday, but the highly-charged atmosphere at Elland Road saw Bielsa's team come from two goals down to draw level within a minute in the second half.

"The fans have more patience than they should," said the Argentine.

"It's a recognition of what the team tries to achieve but they don't manage to. It's a recognition of what they deserve to get and what is witnessed.

"The attitude of the fans is an example to us. The ones who believe the most are our fans."

Leeds are five points clear of the relegation zone and are looking for their first win in five league games. They also haven't celebrated a victory at Anfield since beating the Reds 2-1 in April 2001.