Miles joins Dons as head of recruitment

Aberdeen have announced the appointment of Jordan Miles as the club's new head of recruitment.

Miles, who has a background in data analysis, was most recently head of recruitment analysis with West Ham United, and has also held roles at Derby County and Ipswich Town.

“I’m delighted to be joining such a historic club and I’m honoured to have been entrusted to lead the player recruitment team at Pittodrie," Miles said.

“It was very apparent to me during our discussions that the people leading the club have a deep love and enthusiasm for Aberdeen FC. They’ve been clear in what they want to achieve and how they want to do it, and that only enhanced my desire to join the club at such an exciting time.

“There are already strong foundations in place within the recruitment department, highlighted by the impact of recent signings. I’m looking forward to building upon that and ultimately bring long term success to the football club.”