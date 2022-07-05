Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has about three months to play himself into England's World Cup squad after joining Nottingham Forest on loan.

At the end of 2020-21, he appeared to have overtaken David de Gea to become United's first-choice keeper - and was named in England's Euro 2020 squad, although he had to pull out through injury.

That came after three full seasons of football during loan spells with Shrewsbury and Sheffield United.

But last season he did not make a single Premier League appearance, only featuring in three cup games, and has yet to add to his single England cap.

