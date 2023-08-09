Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

In disaster movies, the trouble starts as a faint rumble, ignored by almost everyone.

Spin this page back to the notes of Julen Lopetegui’s press conference on 11 May: "First of all, I need to have a meeting with the chairman to hear his ideas about next year... we have to improve." Routine stuff.

A week later, he was asked whether the meeting had taken place yet: "I have had that meeting and I know now that there are some financial fair play problems that I didn’t know before." Suddenly, there was the first tremor on the graph, the first pebbles rolling down the hill.

While there was obviously a clear difference of opinion, it was not insurmountable. By the following week, though, Lopetegui was raising his demands, asking for the squad to be complete by the start of pre-season. Obviously that is desirable but practically extremely difficult for any club without spending over the odds. It already felt as if Lopetegui could not be satisfied. His interview with Guillem Balague a couple of weeks ago, a straight-to-video sequel, sounded like goodbye.

Perhaps we'll never really know at which point each party felt that this wasn't going to work out. But if he was going to go, it would have been better for all concerned if hands had been shaken at any point in the past 10 weeks. Most of all, it would have been better for the next man, seemingly Gary O'Neil, although we read in Wolves’ statement that Lopetegui's staff have continued pre-season to "ensure the playing squad would be in the best possible condition".

Suits bought off the peg sometimes fit very well, though, and let's hope so, because O'Neil won't have long to make alterations before the season starts.

As in many disputes, we can see that both sides have a point. Wolves have a thin squad - though it has a talented centre - but they will be working with a flimsy safety net for form and fitness problems. I have heard fans wonder why their club are so cautious on FFP when they hear of others spending on merrily, but Wolves do not want to be the club that tests the resolve of the football authorities to enforce the rules, and they overspent last season to stave off danger. Whether they spent it efficiently or not is a good debate, but not the point.

This will be one of those inflection points that fans will revisit for a long time. I wonder if it'll make a crackling chapter in a Lopetegui autobiography one day and who knows, maybe Jeff Shi has a memoir in him too. But there is no time for the club to indulge in what-might-have-beens just now. Too much time has been wasted already.