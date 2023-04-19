Liverpool's greatest Champions League comebacks
Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona (semi-final second leg, 7 May 2019)
Aggregate: Liverpool 4-3 Barcelona
Liverpool became just the third club in the history of the Champions League to overturn a three-goal first-leg deficit.
The Reds' hopes of forcing their way back into the semi-final after a 3-0 loss to Barcelona at the Nou Camp looked slim, especially with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino unavailable due to injury.
But Divock Origi got the ball rolling on seven minutes, before the tie really turned in the space of 166 seconds after half-time when substitute Georginio Wijnaldum scored twice.
A moment of quick thinking saw Liverpool complete the job as Trent Alexander-Arnold spotted Barcelona's defence switch off from a corner, whipping the ball in low for Origi to fire home and spark wild scenes at Anfield.
AC Milan 3-3 Liverpool (AET) - Liverpool win 3-2 on penalties, (final, 25 May, 2005)
That famous night in Istanbul.
AC Milan thought they had their hands on the trophy after racing into a 3-0 half-time lead, but seven second-half minutes altered the course of history.
Steven Gerrard, Vladimir Smicer and Xabi Alonso scored to level the game for Liverpool and that is how it remained after 120 minutes, with Reds keeper Jerzy Dudek making a stunning double save from Andriy Shevchenko in extra-time.
Invoking memories of Bruce Grobbelaar in 1984, Dudek's wobbly legs and goalline antics played a major part in earning his side victory in the penalty shootout, when Serginho, Andrea Pirlo and Shevchenko failed to convert.