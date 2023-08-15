Former Chelsea and Scotland winger Pat Nevin speaking to BBC Sport on the 'new look' Tottenham squad: "There was one question above all others when Spurs visited Brentford and it wasn’t about Harry Kane.

"Could the players deliver the intensity that new manager Ange Postecoglou demands?

"Brentford would be a perfect test, as they are no slouches in the energy stakes themselves. There were echoes of his former sides’ pressing style, and though there were also the positive possession stats – 70% away from home – it still wasn’t quite the famous ‘Ange Ball’ style.

"But remember, Postecoglou started at Celtic with three defeats in his first six league outings then lost only one of the next 66.

"He deserves patience and time."