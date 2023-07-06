Under-21 trio Luciano D'Auria-Henry, Stefan Parkes and Devan Tanton have all signed new professional contracts with Fulham.

Wing-back D'Auria-Henry said: "My aim is to make a good start in pre-season and potentially get out on loan this season, as men’s football is what I now need to take my game to the next level."

Left-back Parkes said: "I’d love to get a consistent amount of games, performing at the highest level I can throughout the season. I believe that’s when I thrive and display the most growth."

Right-back Tanton said: "I’ve worked hard to continue pushing on each season and to be rewarded with a new commitment feels great. Fulham is a big club by reputation, but there is a humility that is maintained at the training ground."