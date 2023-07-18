Simon Stone, BBC Sport

This news has been expected since Sampdoria confirmed Andrea Radrizzani had taken a stake in the club just relegated to Italy's Serie B.

The brutal truth is that Radrizzani - charismatic as he is - lacked the funds to really shove Leeds United up to the Premier League in the way the 49ers can.

Given the parachute payments and their enormous fanbase, quite frankly it would reflect very badly if Leeds did not go straight back up.

There are structural issues to address around Elland Road - which will be expensive to modernise, but badly needs it.

However, on the pitch, this deal has to be good for the club.