Wolves show mental strength to chase high finish

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

“We are calm people.”

Calm is not an adjective that springs readily to mind when observing Bruno Lage during a match, but his point was well-made, as he praised his squad for recovering their poise with wins over Watford and Everton.

Only nine days ago, Wolves were strong armed to defeat by Crystal Palace, a third successive loss seeming likely to melt their confidence and hobble their European challenge. Now, after those refreshing victories, they are firmly in contention again.

It is no slight on Wolves to suggest that they have not had to play especially well to win either of the two games in recent days, against struggling opponents.

Had they not won, Lage’s team changes from the side that beat Watford might have been examined more closely.

They suggested sensible management of a squad which, although bolstered recently, remains vulnerable to even a small number of injuries while several players are still working back towards full fitness.

With only one match - against Leeds - remaining this month, Wolves will have some time to work on those fitness concerns before the final stage of the season.

They have the potential advantage of being first of the contenders to play next weekend, the chance to win and put pressure on their rivals to match them.

Steady as they go, Wolves are reasserting that they have the mental strength to stay in the chase for a high finish to the end of the season, with their rivals still just not quite able to shake them off.