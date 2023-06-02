Jordan White says Ross County have “full belief” they can recover from the 2-0 first-leg play-off defeat and salvage Premiership survival when Partick Thistle visit Dingwall on Sunday.

The 31-year-old striker acknowledged the team let themselves and the fans down but is confident of improvement on home soil.

“It’s disappointing, the raw emotion is that we’ve let ourselves down, there’s no getting away from that,” White told BBC Scotland.

“But it's only half-time and there’s a lot of football to be played. We’ve got nothing to lose, we played most of the game with 10 men and it was a tough shift but that’s no excuse.

“It was disappointing but we have full belief in our group that we can turn it around.

“At times we looked dangerous, we’ve got to try and move on and put it right on Sunday, we’re pretty confident we can turn it around.”