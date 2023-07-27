Alex Howell, BBC Sport in Atlanta

The beginning of this season was always going to be slightly tricky for Brentford as they get used to playing without Ivan Toney. They did have success with him out of the team last season but that was only for a few games and not for a number of months, which they will have to deal with at the start of this campaign.

The front three of Bryan Mbuemo, Yoane Wissa and Kean Lewis-Potter is showing promise. They linked up well in their 2-0 defeat to Brighton and also the 3-2 defeat to Fulham.

They also have new goalkeeper Mark Flekken integrating into the squad, while there is speculation over David Raya’s future.

Summer signing from Wolves Nathan Collins played at centre-back and is forming a partnership with Ben Mee.

Brentford have played good football in the two games so far this pre-season but it may take a few more weeks before we see them back at their best.