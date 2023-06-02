Manchester City are close to finalising the signing of Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic, 29, from Chelsea. (Football Insider), external

Joao Cancelo is highly unlikely to make his loan move to Bayern Munich permanent this summer and the Portugal full-back does not want to play in England anymore - for City or Premier League runners-up Arsenal. (Abendzeitung - in German), external

RB Leipzig could sell Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol for 100m euros (£86m) with City interested in making a move. The 21-year-old has a 114m euro (£98m) release clause. (Times - subscription), external

