MacLean on transfers, start of season and injuries
- Published
Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean has been addressing the media ahead of his side's return to competitive action on Saturday.
The Perthshire Saints kick-off their League Cup campaign at Ochilview against League 2 side, Stenhousemuir.
Here are the key points he made:
MacLean said it's 'massive' for the club to get out of the group stages this year, adding the aim is to win all four games but understands how hard that will be.
The manager believes it is of the highest importance to get the season off to a positive start.
MacLean confirmed the club are 'very close' to a new signing having missed out on a target yesterday.
He wouldn't be drawn on speculation linking the club with Bulgarian keeper Dimitar Mitov, but added he does want to bring in a goalkeeper that will push and challenge Ross Sinclair... he wants 'two number ones'.
Confirms Chris Kane will miss out after going over his ankle running during the off season. The club are awaiting results from a scan.