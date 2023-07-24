Former Nottingham Forest striker Garry Birtles pays tribute to Trevor Francis on BBC Radio Nottingham: "He was a fabulous player but such a humble guy. He might have been the first £1m player but he was not this big starchaser or big celebrity.

"He loved playing football, he loved scoring goals and he was a delight to be around. It was a privilege and a pleasure to play with him.

"When I was going through a tough time at Manchester United and he was at Manchester City, he lifted my spirits.

"He was also straight on the phone when my wife passed away from pancreatic cancer two years ago. We all remember the massive battle he went through with Helen his wife who sadly passed from cancer. He was a great help to me through that.

"He never asked for anything in return. It's such a shock today and comes totally out of the blue.

More from Birtles on BBC Radio Nottingham