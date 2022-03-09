Leeds 'excited' for Bamford return

The return of Patrick Bamford for tomorrow’s game against Aston Villa will be a “real boost”, says Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch.

Bamford has not played since scoring a late equaliser against Brentford in early December and Leeds have struggled for goals - and points - in his absence.

Marsch says Bamford - an unused substitute in the defeat by Leicester at the weekend - is not quite fit enough to start against Villa, but will be ready when called upon.

“We’re excited to have him back,” Marsch said. “He won’t start but he’ll be ready from the bench.

"The effect he has on the group will be relatively massive. We just need to make sure we handle him carefully."

Marsch is also being careful with fellow long-term absentees Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips and says he is targeting the international break later this month as the chance to get them back up to 100%.