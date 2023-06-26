Sir Alex Ferguson is not a bad voice to have in your corner, is it?

Aberdeen legend Ferguson backed his long-standing friend Craig Brown in 2010 when he was on the brink of becoming boss of the Dons.

The pair went all the way back to Scotland schoolboy days and Ferguson took Brown as part of his coaching staff for the World Cup in Mexico '86.

"We went to Aberdeen because they’re a big, wonderful football club and even Alex Ferguson phoned saying, ‘Broon, get yersel tae Aberdeen’, well if he’s telling you…," Brown told BBC Scotland in an interview last year.

"I think Stewart Milne the Chairman had phoned Alex to say ‘phone Brown and Knox and get them to change their mind’, we initially said no to Aberdeen. At that point, they were right at the bottom of the Premier League. They had played 16 matches and had 10 points."

Following the former Aberdeen and Scotland manager's death at the age of 82, Ferguson has paid tribute.

“It was with great sadness to hear of the passing of Craig Brown, a thoroughly wonderful man, and my thoughts are with his family,” he said in a statement released by the League Managers Association.

“Craig and I had been friends since Scotland Schools Team in 1957/58, with Craig as captain.

“When I was given the honour of managing Scotland at the World Cup finals in Mexico there was one man I had to take, for all his attributes and knowledge, that was Craig.

“In an industry that questions a man’s capabilities, Craig never wavered in that situation, he always kept his head and his composure. Well done, Broon!”