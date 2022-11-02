United add to winter camp schedule
BBC Sport's Simon Stone offers an update on Manchester United's schedule during the break for the World Cup.
United face Cadiz CF on 7 December and have now confirmed a fixture against Real Betis three days later. Both matches form part of a winter training camp in Cadiz.
Second game of @ManUtd training camp in Spain confirmed, against Real Betis on Sat, 10 Dec - 1800 kick-off local time. Two World Cup quarter-finals that day but no direct clash unless first one goes to extra-time.— Simon Stone (@sistoney67) November 2, 2022
