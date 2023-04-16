Analysis: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Manchester United

Joe Rindl, BBC Sport

Manchester United's win puts them three points clear of fourth-placed Newcastle and six points ahead of Tottenham in fifth, who have played a game more than the Red Devils.

United have regained the momentum in their quest for Champions League qualification.

Their victory on Sunday was the perfect response to their disappointing 2-2 draw at home to Sevilla last time out.

They created chances at ease posting 22 shots to their opponent's eight.

Antony starred with one goal and one assist, but it was Christian Eriksen who was the true lynchpin for United.

The Denmark midfielder started his first match since picking up an ankle injury in January, replacing Marcel Sabitzer who sustained a groin injury in the warm-up.

Eriksen's timely return could be key for Erik ten Hag's side who face Sevilla in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday before taking on Brighton in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday.

"When you have Eriksen in the team, it is definitely not a disadvantage," the United boss told BBC MOTD after the win.