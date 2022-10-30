'Scandalous red card decision' in Dundee Utd loss

W﻿e asked for your views following Dundee United's 1-0 defeat by Motherwell, which included a red card for United's Tony Watt...

G﻿avin: United will stay up...just need a bit more grit and beat lesser teams

A﻿nonymous: I’m at United follower and I don’t care what Liam Fox says...you can’t attempt to win the ball like that and especially with VAR. It’s just asking for trouble

J﻿im: Hugely under performing, always seem to bottle it in a tight game. The last 3 league games are typical of United's mentality. If they went for the jugular in all 3 winnable games, they would be 8 points better off and looking at European qualification again. They never seem quite up for the fight, no bottle, unlike their magnificent supporters

A﻿nonymous: Think the red card was very harsh, ruined the game, as for VAR put it in the bin

J﻿im: With Celtic and Aberdeen away in the next three games we will be bottom at Christmas. We were a tad unfortunate against Motherwell but we should be making it more difficult for away sides at Tannadice

A﻿nonymous: Why play five in midfield at home? Won’t win if you can’t score or defend better. A reliable keeper a priority

C﻿olum: A scandalous red card decision ruined the game, United's keeper had next to nothing to do but unfortunately one of those things was picking the ball out of the back of the net. United looked better after the break despite being down to 10 men. It's clear we have a lot of work to do defensively, our last 4 goals conceded have come from crosses

A﻿nonymous: Not a red but problems at both ends of the park for United surely. Free transfer players not the answer