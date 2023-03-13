Paris St-Germain have joined Manchester United and Chelsea in the hunt to sign Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen from Napoli. (Nicolo Schira), external

Manchester United are also looking at a summer move for Fulham's Joao Palhinha, although Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle and Tottenham are also monitoring the Portugal midfielder, 27. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, Inter Milan will try again to sign Victor Lindelof from United in the summer after failing to agree a loan deal for the Sweden defender in January. (Sun), external

Inter are also favourites to sign France forward Marcus Thuram from Borussia Monchengladbach, despite interest again from Manchester United, Juvents and Newcastle. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

United and Newcastle scouts are following the development of PSV Eindhoven's Netherlands midfielder Xavi Simons, 19. (Ekrem Konur), external

Nottingham Forest are yet to decide whether to sign England goalkeeper Dean Henderson or Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas on a permanent deal after the end of their respective loan moves from Manchester United and Paris St-Germain. (Football Insider), external

Finally, Sir Jim Ratcliffe is confident his takeover bid for the Red Devils will be successful. (Metro), external

