Transfer news: Chelsea set for Trossard talks
- Published
Chelsea are ready to open talks with Belgium forward Leandro Trossard, 27, whose contract at Brighton expires next summer. (Football Insider), external
The Blues are also interested in signing Porto keeper Diogo Costa, who has a release clause of 75m euros, while Manchester United are another club monitoring the 23-year-old Portugal international. (Relevo - in Spanish), external
Meanwhile, Inter Milan will extend the loan spell of Chelsea's Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 29, by another year. (Sky Sport - in Italian), external
Want more transfer stories? Read Friday's full gossip column