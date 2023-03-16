Rodgers on losing streak, pressure on players and Brentford
Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport
Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game at Brentford.
Here are the key lines from the Leicester City manager:
Rodgers says the "concentration" from his side needs to improve and they have been punished recently when that has dropped. The team "showed their level" in wins over Aston Villa and Tottenham but "deserved to lose" against Arsenal and Manchester United.
He acknowledged the team are in a fight for survival and, with 12 games left and nine teams in a relegation battle, they want to "finish top of that" mini league.
There was a straightforward "no" when asked if he had set a points target for his side.
Brentford "haven't been affected" by being in the Premier League and still do the basics like "running and fighting".
He praised Ivan Toney as being "fantastic", adding: "He has grown, has the confidence and technical quality. He is a street-wise player, aggressive, strong and an outstanding player."
On the injury front, Victor Kristensen will miss the game against the Bees and Jonny Evans is a doubt too after suffering a setback in his return from injury.
He was asked about the contract situations of a number of players but said he has "nothing on that". Rodgers said: "I know the players that will be here that will be available at the end of the season."