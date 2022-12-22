Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin says his side's deep defending before the late collapse in midweek wasn't intentional, insisting they were "forced back" by "gung-ho" Rangers.

After an accomplished performance, the Dons led 2-1 before a Scott Arfield double deep into stoppage time gave the visitors an unlikely win.

“I think Rangers threw absolutely everything at us in the end," said Goodwin. "They were 2-1 down with minutes to go, they had nothing to lose, they were pretty much gung-ho.

"We never set up to drop off into the six-yard line and try and defend the box, but unfortunately Rangers have got real quality players in their team and they forced us back. They ended up throwing Connor Goldson up there and he was a bit of nuisance in the box as well.

"I don’t want to point the finger at any individual players because we are in it together.

"When sometimes people make mistakes you want other people to bail them out and I think that is probably what we didn’t do well enough, particularly for the equaliser.”