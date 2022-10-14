Davis says he is no more informed than the media on the vacant managerial position: “I honestly don’t know about that. Our remit and direction is to focus on getting points and a good performance tomorrow.”

Wolves will welcome back Boubacar Traore for the game and Goncalo Guedes has recovered from illness.

He is hopeful that Diego Costa can replicate the amount of minutes he played at Chelsea: “He covered more than we thought. We’ll be checking live data during games to see how hard we can push him. Raul [Jimenez] is not available so it’s important we keep our focal point Diego fit.”

On just three goals scored this season: “It’s a combination of things. Our build-up is excellent if you look at the stats but in the final third we need more people in the box, anticipating, taking shots. We’re doing what we can to improve and the players are responding excellently.”

On three fixtures in a week against Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and Leicester: “This period before the World Cup is important. We’ve got an opportunity and we need to make the most of it. We need to be tough to beat and work to make Molineux a fortress.”