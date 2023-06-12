Kenny Miller believes Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland is capable of filling the void of missing Che Adams for Scotland's upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

With Southampton's Adams absent, Shankland, Lyndon Dykes and Kevin Nisbet are all vying for a starting spot in Steve Clarke's side.

After a "wonderful season" with Hearts, former Scotland striker Miller feels Shankland provides Steve Clarke with a "well-rounded" option.

"Twenty-eight goals is a brilliant return for a striker outside the Old Firm," Miller said. "But not just that, I think his all-round game is pretty good.

"He seems to have accepted the responsibility of the captain's armband at Hearts in Craig Gordon's absence really, really well.

"It's a big responsibility, one that's not affected him in a negative way. If anything, it's affected him positively."