We asked you for your views on Liverpool not pursuing Jude Bellingham this summer - here are some more comments:

Mike: If this news is right, which I am hoping is wrong, this is a huge disaster. We need quality players to build around, not some substandard players who do nothing for gaining on the top three teams.

Paul: Missing out on a world class player is forgivable. What is unforgivable is to not sign anyone for multiple windows in order to get said player, then back out because of money despite the price being known for years. It's not like Dortmund suddenly asked for £100m more than expected.

Steve: Under FSG Liverpool will never be able to compete with the wealthier teams and this is compounded by the failure to qualify for the Champions League. Recent success was built on the Coutinho sale. Bellingham was never going to happen. Neves, Mac Allister and Mount are more realistic targets unless we get new wealthier owners.

Ben: What were the realistic chances of signing Bellingham anyway? Even if we did sign him, the midfield problem still wouldn't be solved. Both Ox and Keita are leaving, leaving behind a very weak midfield that a single signing won't fix.

Gareth: Possibly for the best not signing Jude, could have been a similar scenario to Pogba when he returned to Manchester United with a price tag mindset. Moving for realistic targets makes sense; Tielemans, Mount, Ward-Prowse etc. Rebuild needs to return the midfield to basics and strengthen the spine of the squad. Then the rest of the team can shine again.