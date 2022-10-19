'﻿We need to move on quickly' - Hammell

Motherwell boss Steven Hammell was left frustrated by his team's defending against Celtic, and says Saturday's game at home to Aberdeen in the league is an important one.

Motherwell have only won twice in eight games at Fir Park this season.

"It's a tough one," he told BBC Scotland. "I felt we came up against a good team in a good moment just now.

"Losing the goal before half-time, you don't need to be an expert to know it changes things.

"Unfortunately again we've conceded a couple of really poor goals. You talk about systems and formations and styles, but individually the goals we lose are very avoidable.

"We've got no time to feel sorry for ourselves. We need to reflect, learn and move on quickly.

"Our home form needs to pick up and that puts even more emphasis on how important the game is on Saturday [against Aberdeen]."