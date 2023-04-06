David Moyes after West Ham's 5-1 home defeat by Newcastle: "I'm really disappointed. We gave away a terrible first and second goal, but not as bad as the third and fourth. That makes it difficult.

"At 2-1 at half-time I'm saying we're right in the game, then 20 seconds later we'd given ourselves a mountain to climb. Anyone can make an individual mistake as a defender but we got two tonight, which was a real shock.

"As manager you always have to front up. I'm a big boy, I've left jobs at other times in the past and if that happens I'll have to go with that.

"But I really like my job here, I've enjoyed my time here greatly and I really hope we've got a couple of big days ahead in the future.

"But we've been given a spanking tonight."

Did you know? West Ham suffered their 15th League defeat of the season (W7 D6), they’ve only lost more after as many as 28 games once in their previous 33 league campaigns – in 2006-07 (P28 W5 D5 L18). And Moyes has seen his side concede as many as five goals in a Premier League home defeat for just the second time, after his Everton side lost 6-1 against Arsenal in August 2009.