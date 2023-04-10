'Disappointed and frustrated'; 'Dismal performance'

We asked you for your thoughts after Hibernian's loss at Tannadice to Dundee United.

Here's a pinch of what you have to say:

Kenny: I said last week that we needed to change the manager and this week underlines that!

John: Johnson picked the wrong team again putting Nisbet up against Mulgrew. Poor excuse blaming Fish for defeat. No doubt he'll be scouring English League 2 during the summer for more gems.

Steven: Lee Johnson and his team have let us down countless times this season and it can't continue it's as simple as that. His coat his been on a shaky peg for some time, surely something has to give now. In my opinion, much needs to change at Easter Road and fast.

Colin: Making top six was minimum target for the season. After two poor performances against teams lower in the league, you've got to ask the manager and players questions now. Like all Hibs fans, I'm disappointed and frustrated. No time for excuses and players need to do their talking on the pitch and the manager needs to get his tactics spot on.

David: The manager is simply not seeing the game in the same way as the fans. Not worth the money to watch a bang average set of players running about a field without a clue.

Paul: Lacklustre performance all around. Bizarre team selection and tactics, Johnson's approach seems to be chuck as much of the proverbial at the wall and see what sticks... it's really wearing thin, something needs to give! To many excuses from the manager coupled with even more dismal performances from the team. Midfield and defence extremely weak!