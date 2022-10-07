Potter on Fofana's injury, top four chances and Costa's return
- Published
Ellie Thomason, BBC Sport
Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Wolves.
Here is what the Chelsea boss had to say:
Wesley Fofana's knee injury "is considerably better than it could be", but he will be out for a few weeks.
Potter said "there is a chance" he will play again before the World Cup, depending on how his rehabilitation goes.
N'Golo Kante is still not available but "is doing more integration with the team".
When asked if Chelsea are on track for the top four, Potter said: "There is a long way to go. We have to focus on the next match."
Potter has "huge respect" for Diego Costa and said he hopes the striker gets a good reception on his Stamford Bridge return.
On Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, he said: "We are happy that he is scoring and long may that continue."
He said "historically it's a challenge playing Wolves" and added that the managerless side have a lot of talented players.