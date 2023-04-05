Liverpool have switched their attention to Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, after Wolves removed a clause from Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes' contract that would have allowed the 24-year-old to join the Reds for £44m this summer. (Mirror), external

Meanwhile, Brighton's boss Roberto de Zerbi, 43, is not being considered as a potential manager for Chelsea following the sacking of his Seagulls predecessor Graham Potter. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Both De Zerbi and Julian Nagelsmann have indicated they are not interested in the vacant Tottenham manager job. (90min), external

