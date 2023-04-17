'Arsenal have to keep everything in their own hands'

Playing the Premier League's bottom side Southampton is the perfect game for Arsenal to return to wining ways, according to former Tottenham Women's head coach Rehanne Skinner.

The Gunners host the struggling Saints on Friday knowing that a win could put them seven points clear of Manchester City before the two sides meet next week.

When asked if Friday's game is a big chance for Arsenal to show their title credentials after Sunday's frustrating draw at West Ham, Skinner told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "For sure. Especially if they start the game the way they started against West Ham and they are able to maintain that and build a bit of confidence.

"They will be looking to put things right and Arteta will get them firing on all cylinders again. It’s not been a perfect season but it’s been a very good season and they have shown they can respond in a good way.

"If you’re going into a weekend with a seven-point gap, that’s got to give you loads of confidence because ultimately you are the ones people are chasing down.

"You just have to keep everything in your own hands. I think it’s a good one to get under your belt in your next game to be honest."

The Athletic's Adam Crafton added: "When Arsenal play Man City, because City have the FA Cup they don’t play next weekend. It means if Arsenal beat Southampton they go to the Etihad seven points clear.

"Can you imagine in that game if Arsenal take the lead? Live in that situation Arsenal are 10 points clear. Then all of a sudden you are looking at City and saying can you handle the pressure?

"The pressure is two-way and I still think it’s a big ask for Manchester City to go and win every game until the end of the season."

Listen to Football Daily on BBC Sounds