T﻿ransfer news: Magpies to challenge United for Osimhen

Newcastle are set to rival Manchester United for the signing of Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, from Napoli. (Gazzetta dello Sport via Mirror)

United are expected to make a formal approach to Chelsea for 24-year-old England midfielder Mason Mount. (Sky Sports)

West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice would prefer to stay in the Premier League this summer and will snub a move to Bayern Munich, with Manchester United and Arsenal most keen on the 24-year-old. (Mail)

Atalanta want a fee of 60m euros (about £52m) this summer in order to part with Rasmus Hojlund, the 20-year-old Denmark striker who has been targeted by United. (Football Insider)

