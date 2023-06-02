Newcastle are set to rival Manchester United for the signing of Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, from Napoli. (Gazzetta dello Sport via Mirror), external

United are expected to make a formal approach to Chelsea for 24-year-old England midfielder Mason Mount. (Sky Sports, external)

West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice would prefer to stay in the Premier League this summer and will snub a move to Bayern Munich, with Manchester United and Arsenal most keen on the 24-year-old. (Mail), external

Atalanta want a fee of 60m euros (about £52m) this summer in order to part with Rasmus Hojlund, the 20-year-old Denmark striker who has been targeted by United. (Football Insider), external

