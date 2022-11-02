P﻿hil McNulty, chief football writer at Anfield

Liverpool's form and approach have been questioned after defeats by struggling Nottingham Forest and Leeds United - criticism justified given just how poor they were, looking a shadow of the team that spent nearly all of last season in pursuit of a historic quadruple.

Jurgen Klopp's team will take great heart from beating Napoli, although context must be given in that the Italians knew only a four-goal margin of defeat would make any difference to the group standings.

It removed a large element of jeopardy, Liverpool's goals coming so late that there was never any opportunity for Anfield to be whipped up into any sort of frenzy of expectation.

This was an example of what Liverpool can do, but also showed the two faces of their season so far.

They have beaten Manchester City and Napoli at Anfield without conceding a goal, but also suffered those damaging losses to early-season strugglers, as well as losing at Manchester United and Arsenal, two teams they have punished heavily in recent seasons.

The key now is consistency and the Reds face a serious test of their credentials when they travel to Tottenham, who savoured victory in Marseille that saw them win their group, in the Premier League on Sunday.