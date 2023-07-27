Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli will travel to England to negotiate a loan deal with Chelsea for Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku. (Calciomercato, via Goal), external

Lukaku has remained in London while the rest of the Blues squad is on pre-season tour in the United States. (Times - subscription required), external

Chelsea look set to lose out on Argentina midfielder Paulo Dybala, as he has reportedly signed a new contract at Roma. (Tuttomercatoweb, via Football Transfers), external

West Ham could miss out on signing England midfielder Conor Gallagher, who wants to stay at Chelsea and fight for his place in the team under new boss Mauricio Pochettino. (Mail), external

