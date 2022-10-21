Performances need to turn into points - Davidson

C﻿allum Davidson is remaining positive despite St Johnstone's recent poor form. The Perthshire side have lost their last three matches, all by a one-goal margin.

"It is really frustrating," said boss Davidson. "The performance levels have been there. We haven't managed to get points from games we should have.

"We had two tough away games on artificial surfaces (Kilmarnock and Livingston) and a home game to Celtic. We deserved more points and will keep going.

"If performances were poor I would be a little bit concerned but the performances are there. We are in every game, we just need to turn that into points."