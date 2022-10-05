S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport

The talk outside the City Ground since Monday’s defeat by Leicester has been sympathetic towards Steve Cooper. There's an acknowledgement that adjusting to Premier League life after a 23-year absence, with so many new players, was a tough task.

And the manager has not been on his own. As a club, Forest have been trying to adapt at breakneck speed without the infrastructure being in place to deal with the issues as they arise.

Today’s move, together with ongoing recruitment work behind the scenes, is being done to try to help the club make correct decisions.

Watford are not exactly known for stability at managerial level, but Filippo Giraldi is seen as someone who was pivotal on the recruitment side, helping bring in he likes of Abdoulaye Doucoure and Richarlison.

Giraldi’s task will be to assess what Forest have got right - and wrong - so far and bring improvement.

As for Cooper, it goes without saying that, after five straight defeats, he needs positive results.

Forest’s next two opponents are - like Leicester City - Midlands rivals who are not exactly in great form.

Should victories over Aston Villa and Wolves be achieved, Cooper’s position will be solidified. However, defeats will mean more negativity - and Evangelos Marinakis’ patience will only last so long.